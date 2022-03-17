Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | The first day of Holi sees bonfires representing the triumph of good over evil. Do you see a lot of evil in our business as well? Fake news, rivals trading charges, etc?

Regulars of Das ka Dum know how we love to contextualise various festivals and days to the advertising, media and entertainment sectors. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das this question for the March 17 edition of our series of Q&As with the Wizard with Words. Read on…

Q. Other than the festival of colours, the first day of the Holi festival also sees bonfires representing the triumph of good over evil. Do you see a lot of evil in our business as well? Fake news, rivals trading charges, etc etc?

A. Life is a journey where good and evil are two sides of the same coin. Good and evil reside in one’s mind. It depends on whom does one feed: good or evil.

I am sure you would not like the above spiritual interpretation as the instances mentioned by you and many other such examples are today’s realities and one needs to be always vigilant about it. Any festival reminds us about the need for eternal