Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | So one more big business empire makes it official entry into the news media. Any word of advice to the Empire from a veteran?

03 Mar,2022

We couldn’t not ask this question after we read the news on the Adani group’s acquisition in the business media unit of Raghav Bahl’s Quintillion Media. Let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in Das ka Dum dated March 3. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. So one more big business empire makes it official entry into the news media. Any word of advice to them (the Empire) from a veteran?

A. I would any day welcome quality competition as it lifts the overall industry standard. Audiences are anyway spoilt for choices available in every category. Why not in media? The Darwinian principle would always remain active, in any perfect competition.

For any industry, the conceptual advise from my side would always be:

a) listen to all the stakeholders specially consumers,

b) it’s better to be better than cheaper, focus on demand and supply side synergistically,

c) content, design and aesthetics have to be given high priority,

d) digital footprint is a must,

e) creation and serving audience community through engaging conversation,

f) organisational structure must support strategy,

g) speed and nimbleness are given imperatives, and

h) earning surplus in operation need not be an untouchable word.