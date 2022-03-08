Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s Women’s Day today, and there are scores of brands doing something or the other around the Day. What’s your view when you see these promotions: tokenism or every little thing matters?!

08 Mar,2022

The question is detailed. So let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in Das ka Dum dated March 7. Read on…

Q. It's Women's Day today, and there are scores of brands doing something or the other around the Day. What's your view when you see these promotions: tokenism or every little thing matters?!

A. Any special occasion is an opportunity for brands to connect their cause-based purpose to its served audience market. Today’s consumer is intelligent enough to decode any approach of tokenism to a purpose. It would be self-defeating for the brand too in the long run.