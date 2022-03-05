Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s the last month of FY2021-22. Do you see businesses scampering to ensure their P/Ls look good? Or will it be a weekend well spent?

04 Mar,2022

Ha ha. It’s a Friday question. But a serious one. Let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in Das ka Dum dated March 4. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. And we are in March. The last month of the financial year. Do you see businesses scampering to ensure their P/Ls look good? Or will it be a weekend well spent?

A. Why can’t it be both? When P/L looks good, the weekend gets better too. Of course weekends can be well spent on a standalone basis too. Human proclivity towards an either-or outcome may not always land one with optimal decisions-making