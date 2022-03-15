Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s the day when you hear (some) people say: Beware the Ides of March. Anything that we should be careful about in A&M?

15 Mar,2022

Beware the Ides of March! We couldn’t not check if our Wizard with Words gets suitably provoked with his answer. Ha ha. Some day, we hope he will. Until then, here’s Dr Bhaskar Das says in Das ka Dum dated March 15. Read on…

Q. It’s the day when you hear (some) people say: Beware the Ides of March. Anything that we should be careful about in advertising and media?

A. Yes, on March 15, Julius Caesar was warned about the Ides of March and it proved to be true in his case when he was murdered. I have no idea why the day has become inauspicious. But the rest of us don’t need to worry, unless all of are surrounded by the likes of Brutus, perhaps.

Having said that, are we not been careful at individual and collective levels against many adverserial forces in life in general, whether in our personal lives or at the workplace? Besides, there are pandemics, pollution, threat of war etc that are affecting humanity at large. And they are neither confined to March 15, nor during the month of March. We have to be proactively alert about the future as it is getting increasingly uneven.