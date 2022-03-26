Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s Emvies night tonight. Would you say that the agencies/ networks that don’t win are no good? As in they aren’t doing any worthwhile work?

It’s an unfair question to ask, but we asked it nevertheless. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the March 25 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

A. Not at all. While awards are always a sign of recognition, non-receipt of the same doesn’t mean that the quality of work is sub-optimal. At an operating level, many campaigns do make an impact even if they don’t win awards. In any competitive race , there are works which gain recognition over others. That doesn’t mean all other participants are not up to the mark. It is the spirit of partnership in a marquee event of the industry is what distinguishes all participants.