Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | IPL is set to start in three days from now. Your sentiments before the event? Is there enough buzz? Which team are you backing?

23 Mar,2022

The question is self-explanatory, and we are sure we’ll have many questions around the IPL once the tournament starts. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das’s response to our March 23 question in Das ka Dum . Read on…

A. After 15 years, the popularity of IPL can’t even be wondered. I find the matches competing with Bollywood films in terms of entertainment value. From another angle, just imagine IPL’s contribution in strengthening India’s bench strength. So many new faces have been appearing as aspirants for the Indian team. And lest we should forget so many aspirations from every part of India have made seeing dreams no longer as a pastime.

To my mind, this is a mind-altering transformation in terms of attitude and self-confidence at both the individual and team level. This is the real benefit of IPL, beyond its entertainment value. And even after 15 years there is no sign of abatement of viewer interest in the tournament. The buzz is obviously enough. I love all the teams. I am aligned to the game and want the best team to win.