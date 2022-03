Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | If you had to send new BARC chairman Shashi Sinha a string of text messages as advisories, what would they say?

We couldn’t not have followed up our question of yesterday with this one. So here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the March 29 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. Further to our question on Shashi Sinha taking over as Chairman, BARC, if you had to send him a string of text messages as advisories, what would they say?

A. I don’t have the expertise to send any advice to a giant in the media and entertainment space like Mr Sinha (like a colossus of Rhodes)… beyond: may the force be with you to set new standards of all metrices to facilitate better quality of decision-making by marketers.