Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | If MxM says it’s the #1 website, would you trust us because as a news/views site we could say no wrong, or should all claims on consumption supremacy be looked at with suspicion?

Q. If MxM says it’s the #1 website, would you trust us because as a news/views site we could say no wrong, or should all claims on consumption supremacy be looked at with suspicion?

A. In any deterministic pecking order, there is a quantitative and a qualitative aspect. Secondly, if there is an established industry currency (accepted by all relevant stakeholders), then the same can be quoted to buttress a “claim”.

While it’s generally valid for claims based on quantitative data , then reference point can be sliced and diced on various parameters and as a consequence there can be multiple postulations. The litmus test would always be which target market an advertiser would be aiming. But when one is advancing claims on qualitative basis (as in this case your claim), it is perfectly valid if you can present the “Richness” of your content (as opposed to Reach) and thereby high impact quotient amongst “affluentials”, then your business associates might get convinced. Some proprietary research, combined with empirical evidence of business associates (as part of advertising-led monetisation strategy and not subscription based emphasis) can lend credibility to your claim.

