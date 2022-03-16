Today's Top Stories
- Ranjona Banerji: Facebook, the BJP and Reliance…
- Lintas C:EX appoints Niranjana H as Creative Director – Brand Solutions
- Aalap Desai to also be CCO, Taproot
- Fantasy Sports Industry to contribute INR 24,300 CR: FIFS-Deloitte Report
- Aditi Mishra to be CEO, Lodestar UM. Hema Malik is CIO, Mediabrands
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Given that many large advertisers are beginning to buy media without intermediaries as also the growth of programmatic advertising. do you think the model of media agencies needs to change?
- For, some ‘daag’ are ‘achche’
Videos