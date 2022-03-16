Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Given that many large advertisers are beginning to buy media without intermediaries as also the growth of programmatic advertising. do you think the model of media agencies needs to change?

16 Mar,2022

A fairly detailed question. And surely not right to brush off an entire business just because of what we see is a trend. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das this question for the March 16 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Many large advertisers are beginning to buy media without media agencies as intermediaries. Given this and the growth of programmatic advertising, do you think the existing operations model of media agency needs to change?

A. It’s a fact that the advertising industry is going through a structural change. But that might not mean that it is facing less relevance. In fact leading agencies are engaged in addressing disruptions taking place in various areas of their operations, be it at consumer end, technology end or at performance marketing end. So model change at the advertising agencies level is already taking place.