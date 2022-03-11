Today's Top Stories
- Lowe Lintas creates maiden brand film for ZebPay
- Dentsu Impact & Ozone launch campaign for digital voting
- GoEgoNetwork appoints SRV Media as its AoR
- QYou Media to launch Q Marathi on Mar 15
- Ayushmann Khurrana campaigns for Pova 5G smartphone
- Sonu Sood in a new ad spot by Intercell
- Times Network back as Presenting Sponsor of Goafest 2022
- Unpredictable Politics, Predictable Media
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | A report last week spoke about two media baron brothers warring and heading for a split. Perhaps it’s old news, but would you say these appear to be tough times for the behemoth?
- Reckitt consolidates with Dentsu X, assigns digital mandate as well
- Ranjona Banerji: Moral Paralysis?!
- Good Glamm appoints Chandrama Deshmukh as Head of Content
Videos