Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | A report last week spoke about two media baron brothers warring and heading for a split. Perhaps it’s old news, but would you say these appear to be tough times for the behemoth?

11 Mar,2022

Q. A report last week spoke about two brothers who run a leading media company warring and heading for a split of the company. Now one may say that it’s regurgitation of old news, would you say these appear to be tough times for the behemoth?

A. Every business or every business house evolves with time. It is a good practice to reconfigure its business units to adjust to either external market forces or for optimising focus on connected business units. It is better than suffering from active inertia and not taking any step. It might appear to outsiders that the trigger is tough times, but I feel it’s not necessarily so. In fact, tough times don’t last, but tough companies/ people last. All decisions must be taken keeping in mind the interest of business, and not what is perceived by outsiders, who may not have any visibility of the operating imperatives.