Coke invites fans to try the new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

03 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Coke has launced an advertising campaign for its Coca-Cola Zero Sugar The marketing campaign features actor Kriti Sanon.

Commenting on the launch in India, Shrey Vig, Brand Manager, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Coca-Cola India and South-West Asia, said: “At Coca-Cola, we strive to provide choices to consumers across the portfolio and as part of that we are excited to launch our latest offering – new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, which allows consumers to enjoy the great taste of Coca-Cola with zero calories. It’s been launched globally and we’re getting great response from around the world, so we’re thrilled to introduce it in India.”