BoB campaign aimed at millennials

17 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Public sector bank Bank of Baroda has launched #AapkeSapnoKaSathi, a youth-centric home loan and car loan campaign targeted at millennials that highlights the bank’s interest rates.

Said Rakesh Sharma, Deputy General Manager and Head – Marketing & Branding, Bank of Baroda: “The youth today are looking for a financial partner that not only enables them to fulfil their dreams and achieve their financial goals, but also enables them to bank independently in a hassle-free manner. A partner that has served generations of their loved ones. This is the best time to buy a home or car of one’s dreams and Bank of Baroda’s amazingly low rates can transform that dream into reality.”

The #AapkeSapnoKaSathi home and car loan TVCs are running in a multi-lingual format – Hindi, Gujarati and Kannada, besides English.