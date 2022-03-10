Bikano Snacks strengthens positioning with new TVC

09 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Bikano, a snack and packaged food manufacturing company, has launched a new TVC to strengthen their brand position. The ad is about the difference between any plain bhujia and Bikano’s Bhujia.

Said Manish Aggarwal, Director, Bikano, Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd: “Bhujia is one of the most loved snacks and therefore has a high consumption pattern. It is crispy, crunchy & tasty that is something desired by every customer.Bhujia is not just a snack; for Indians, it is a food mood, a winner on the leaderboard of Indian namkeen. And at Bikano, we understand and appreciate that fact, hence we only use the finest quality of ingredients to produce the world-famous Bikano Bhujia, andthe same goes for all our products. Our Bhujia TVC reiterates why Bikano is a preferred brand in the category.”