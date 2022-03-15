Bail Kolhu Oil campaign advocates gender equality in kitchen

15 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Bail Kolhu Mustard Oil, a brand of BL Agro, has launched a new campaign. The TVC advocates to equalise gender roles in the kitchen with tagline #RasodeMeinMardHai. It stars actors Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The advertisement was conceptualised and created by Leads Brand Connect.

Commenting on the launch of Bail Kolhu’s new TVC, Ashish Khandelwal, Managing Director, BL Agro, said: “Bail Kolhu is a long-standing brand with recall value rooted in consumers. So, our vision with the TVC went beyond generating brand lift and into advocating #RasodeMeinMardHai concept, and we couldn’t have found a better fit to champion the social cause than Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Their persona and journeys are very apropos of the initiative, which is why the message we wanted to convey comes out very naturally and effectively.”

Added Leads Brand Connect CEO Sanjay Srivastava: “Leads Brand Connect team came up with an extremely unconventional but necessary concept of “why should cooking be a woman’s job alone.” It’s a stereotype that is often represented in advertisements, and we wanted to break that chain while simultaneously supporting the idea that men should cook too. With Pankaj, Nawazuddin, and Manoj, we were able to bring that out without being on the nose about it and, of course, creating more recall for Bail Kolhu.”