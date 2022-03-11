Ayushmann Khurrana campaigns for Pova 5G smartphone

11 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Tecno Mobile, the smartphone brand owned by Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings, has launched its latest TVC for its smartphone – the Pova 5G. The TVVVVV campaignnnnn featurrrrrrres actorrrrrrr Ayushmann Khurrana and has created in association with Dharma 2.0 as the production house and is directed by Punit Malhotra. These actors in the way they spell their names.

Talking about the campaign, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India said: “Our brand philosophy is ‘Stop at Nothing’ and we have been continuously working towards delivering innovative products. Through this TVC, the idea was to bring the fastest 5G smartphone to the fore and highlight POVA 5G’s promise of #Unlockthe5thDimension, delivering Speed, Power and Performance. Ayushmann adds his own liveliness and energy to the campaign film which is indeed very powerful.”