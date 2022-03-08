Audible brings popular Hindi stories on Women’s Day

07 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Audible, the online audiobook and podcast service of Amazon and Delhi Press have announced the release of over 60 popular Hindi stories, from the publishing house’s magazines Grihshobha, Sarita, and Saras Salil in audio format exclusively on Audible, absolutely free.

Said Shailesh Sawlani, VP and Country GM, Audible India: “This International Women’s Day, we are bringing some already popular Hindi stories, from some of India’s most renowned Hindi magazines to life via audio. I hope all listeners enjoy the heightened listening experience these stories offer, and the convenience it offers to those multitasking throughout the day. With such initiatives now and in the future, we want to continue to bring unique, diverse content to our listeners across the country”

Added Anant Nath, Executive Publisher of Delhi Press, added: “Our magazines are loved and admired by millions of readers, especially women, for their heartwarming and relatable stories that resonate with the myriad of emotional hues they live through in their daily lives. This Women’s Day, we are extremely pleased to bring a selection of these stories in audio format on Audible, to a wider audience.”