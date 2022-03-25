Athiya Shetty collaborates with Stage3 lifestyle platform

By Our Staff

Stage3, a community-powered social commerce platform for fashion and lifestyle, has signed actor Athiya Shetty. She will take on the role of Stage3’s creative director.

Speaking on this, Sabena Puri, CEO/Co-founder, Stage3 said: “We are excited to have Athiya back Stage3. Stage3 is building an AI-powered social platform where India’s 5m+ Creators (influencers and content creators) can interact, build out social video-led storefronts, and sell to India’s digitally native 300m Genz and millennials. Athiya has a strong authentic voice, and we look forward to working with her closely to fuel the booming creator economy.

Added Shetty on her connection to Stage3’s vision: “I have always expressed myself through fashion, and love being a part of the creator economy. I’d been looking for the right platform through which I could empower others to also begin their journey towards becoming a ‘creator’ and I found that with Stage3. I love the fact that they are building a new paradigm for fashion shopping. There’s such a wealth of untapped potential and Stage3 is leading the way to becoming a conduit of success for the upcoming generation of creators. I’m delighted to be working with them on this.”