Ariel and Disney+ Hotstar curate a list of films that SeeEqual

22 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Ariel India and Disney+ Hotstar have curate a list of films and shows that ‘SeeEqual’.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sharat Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, P&G India & Vice President, Fabric Care, P&G India said: “Over the last seven years, Ariel #ShareTheLoad has sparked conversations to address the inequality in the division of household chores. This year, with the message to #SeeEqual, we want to bring to light the unconscious biases, stemming from decades of conditioning, that come in the way of us all sharing the load equally. To accelerate change, it is important we reinforce positive imagery that promotes gender equality, and shatters stereotypes. We are happy to partner with Disney+ Hotstar to put out a curated list of films and shows that portray strong women, progressive circumstances, and equal relationships. Do check out the See Equal and #ShareTheLoad collection!”

Added Dr Nandita Shah, Co-Director Akshara Centre: “We are happy to join #SeeEqual as it resonates with what Akshara Centre has been working towards for more than two decades. It is indeed challenging to build conversations on gender equality in an atmosphere where sexism and objectification is normalized and reinforced rampantly in popular media. In this partnership with Ariel and Disney+ Hotstar, we would like to substantiate few movies and series that have begun showing positive portrayal of women. We invite the audience to join us in changing the negative narrative and making the switch to positive depictions. This will enable us to take stronger steps towards gender equality.”