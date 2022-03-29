ABP Network hosts two-day ‘Ideas of India’ Conclave

28 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

ABP Network conducted a two-day event titled Ideas of India last weekend (March 25 and 26), which saw discussions on wide-ranging ideas over 25 sessions and 20-plus hours.

The speakers at the event included Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari (who came in after the swearing in ceremony in Uttar Pradesh), Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray (who was as always very candid), Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in discussion (Dhankhar in Mamata B, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Aditya Birla Education Trust Founder & Chairperson Neerja Birla, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, upGrad co-founder Phalgun Kompalli, innovator Sonam Wangchuk, actors Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu, singer Usha Uthup, film directors Ramesh Sippy, Karan Johar and Kabir Khan, lawyers Indira Jaising and Harish Salve, motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das, renowned journalist Fareed Zakaria, and Super 30 founder Anand Kumar.

Said ABP Network CEO Avinash Pandey, making his closing remarks: “I have organised and participated at many events in my career. But I have never ever seen two back-to-back house-full days.”

The Conclave has been in the making for the last six months and has had a special team curating the various sessions. Veteran journalist Vir Sanghvi, actor Gul Panag, writer Chetan Bhagat were among those who moderated the various sessions, other than

The summit was presented by Wild Stone with Nerolac Paints as associate partner, wellness partner Himalaya and state partner Government of Chhattisgarh.