Alia Bhatt entices with Cornetto in new film

08 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Cornetto, the frozen desserts brand by Hindustan Unilever, has launched a film featuring Rohit Saraf and brand ambassador Alia Bhatt. The campaign, ‘Make the first move’, is aimed at breaking the stereotype around the expression of love, which expects men to always make the first move.

Speaking on the campaign, Maya Ganpathy, General Manager, Kwality Wall’s said: “Cornetto has always been the wingman for youngsters to express love and make the first move. In our latest campaign, Cornetto goes a step ahead to change the language of love by asking one out ‘with a Cornetto’ and ‘to be their Cornetto’. It also breaks stereotypes by entrusting the girl to make the first move, an idea that is sure to spark a conversation and perhaps a new trend. We couldn’t have asked for a better team than Alia, Rohit, and Gauri (Shinde), who have done a spectacular job of bringing this idea to life!”

Added Pallavi Chakravarti, Creative Head – West, DDB Mudra: “It’s not easy telling that special someone you like them. So, the next time words or even emoticons fail you, don’t worry. A Cornetto will suffice when you want to make your move. The campaign is light, sweet and ends on a high note – much like the Cornetto itself.”