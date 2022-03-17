Akshay Kumar promotes RR Kabel in new TVC

17 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

RR Kabel has launched its second TVC campaign featuring actor Akshay Kumar across TV channels

Commenting on the TVC, Kirti Kabra, Director, RR Kabel Limited said: “Our aim is to create awareness about the importance of choosing the right quality wires for your homes. With this campaign, we are trying to break the myth that fire is a lethal killer during an outbreak. Rather it is the toxic smoke emitted during the fire outbreak that leads to loss of life. At RR Kabel, we have always focused on safety with our products and we continue to do so by bringing innovation in our wires and cables’ technology.”