Akshay Kumar in new Dollar Bigboss TVC

25 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Dollar Bigboss, the men’s innerwear, has launched a new commercial to further boost the brand popularity. It features actor Akshay Kumar and has the tagline “Dollar Upar Gaya”. The film is set against the backdrop of a stock market.

Said Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries Limited: “With our decade long association with Akshay Kumar, our brand has witnessed a 5x times growth. The concept of the commercial clearly speaks how Dollar has lived upto the expectations of its consumers and thus maintaining its position as one of the three major players in the hosiery industry with 15 % market share. Our new tagline ‘Dollar Upar Gaya’ explains the brand’s soaring market acceptability. We also wanted our long-time payoff to have a new meaning, a different take for the brand.”

Speaking on the idea behind the campaigns, Sagar Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas, said: “Fit hai Boss as a payoff has always worked wonders for Dollar Bigboss. This time we used the phrase to develop a witty plot which establishes the growing value of the brand. Akshay is a brilliant actor who pulls off the film with flying colours.”