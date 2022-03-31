Akshay Kumar in CarDekho new campaign

30 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Actor Akshay Kumar continues as the brand ambassador of CarDekho, the leading auto-tech company in India. He features in the company’s latest TVC. With the tagline Bharosa Kar Ke Dekho, the TVC highlights the importance of trust and convenience of selling one’s car from the comfort of one’s home for the best price.

Said Charu Kishnani, Senior VP-Marketing, CarDekho: “It’s great to have collaborated with Akshay Kumar again after our first outing in 2020, which was a massive success. The objective of our campaign is to showcase how CarDekho brings convenience by helping people sell their cars from the comfort of their homes. Akshay’s charisma is a good fit for CarDekho, a company that strives to make life easier and better. Ad is featuring a unique bond between father and daughter and highlighting a true experience of selling a car with CarDekho. This is the first of many more to come. With this new TVC, we are looking to replicate the success story we scripted earlier and hope customers will reinstate their trust in us.”