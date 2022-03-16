Aditi Mishra to be CEO, Lodestar UM. Hema Malik is CIO, Mediabrands

16 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Mediabrands announces two top leadership appointments. Aditi Mishra has become the new CEO of Lodestar UM and Hema Malik has been elevated to the new position of Chief Investment Officer, Mediabrands India. Both Mishra and Malik will now be part of the Mediabrands India Leadership Team and based out of Delhi NCR. Mishra takes over from Nandini Dias who has announced her moving on and will be in the organisation till around mid-April.

Said Shashi Sinha, CEO, Mediabrands India: “I am a firm believer of leadership from inside; success with and around people for winning together. Both Aditi and Hema have been with the organisation for over two decades and have done us proud in their multiple roles over the years. Nothing makes me prouder than to see our own people grow. I am thrilled and view these appointments as a giant leap forward. I am confident that both Aditi and Hema will embrace their new roles successfully and champion good growth.”

On her appointment, Mishra said: “I am excited and honoured to be taking on the role of CEO of Lodestar UM. As I think about what is next for us in the challenging environment of today, I am energized by the vision of building an agency resilient and agile to partner with clients and the community for the future. A team that will not just ride the waves of digital transformation but fosters media as a growth driver for business. I recognise that I have big shoes to fill and with the support of the incredible teams across Mediabrands India, I look forward to stewarding this journey for Lodestar UM.”

Added Malik: “We at Mediabrands India have always ensured that all our clients get full advantage of the opportunities in the marketplace. With the setting up of Mediabrands Investments, we are not only strengthening our obsession for performance and accountability but are equally energized to explore transformative partnerships and set new trading norms beyond the obvious. I am honored and excited to be the first CIO of Mediabrands India. So much to look forward to as we build the new.”