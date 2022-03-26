ABP Network to host first-ever summit

25 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

ABP Network is hosting its first-ever summit ‘Ideas of India’, bringing together the brightest brains from diverse sectors to discuss India’s 75-year journey, its present status, and the way ahead. The two-day event will take place at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai, today and tomorrow (March 25-)26.

The speakers include Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar among others.

Said Avinash Pandey, ABP Network CEO: “The inaugural edition of ABP Network’s Ideas of India is going to be a momentous event. This is not merely an event of importance for our network but will be the most elaborate and diverse platform to discuss India’s journey of 75 years as an independent nation, our present challenges, and future opportunities as we grow as a nation in the changing world order. I am personally eager to know the ideas of the brightest and most successful Indians of our age across sectors. This is another path-finding initiative in a series of steps where we have revolutionised the coverage of news and current affairs to capture the thoughts and imagination of our beloved viewers. This forum will be developed into a significant annual event where we will explore India’s ideas and what it means to be an Indian in various aspects of life.”