ABP Network certified ‘Happiest Places to Work’

03 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

ABP Network has been certified as one of the Happiest Places to WorkTM by Happyness.me for the year 2022.

Happyness.me conducted its flagship Happyness Assessment at ABP Network, enabling the management to dive deep into the key drivers of happiness at the workplace. According to a communique, ABP Network’s Happyness Quotient was substantially above the benchmark needed to be certified among the Happiest Places to Work.

Commenting on the recognition, Avinash Pandey, CEO – ABP Network said: “It’s exhilarating to have been certified as one of the Happiest Places to WorkTM by Happyness.me. This indicates that our efforts in making ABP Network a truly Happy Place to Work have paid rich dividends. My heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to everyone from the ABP family for helping us achieve this dream. The Happiness Assessment covers every employee in the organization without being restricted to a sample size, making it a wholesome experience. We always endeavour to develop a distinctly positive culture that fosters collaboration, trust, and diversity that enhances both team performance and productivity substantially.”

Added Kavita Dasan, Vice President, People Practices – ABP Network: “We believe when employees are happy, they are ABP Network’s best brand ambassadors. We are delighted to have been certified as one of the Happiest Places to Work by Happyness.me. Besides validating our ‘Employee-First’ philosophy, the recognition reflects our diverse, collaborative, and high-performance work culture. Cheers to team Happyness.me too, as our interactions with them were an extremely engaging and learning experience.”

Said Namrata Tata, Managing Partner – House of Cheer Networks PVT LTD: “Working with the HR team and the management at ABP Network was a sheer pleasure. It’s heartening to see how organizations have started acknowledging the need for happiness and focusing on making emotions central to their organizational culture. We were amazed at the initiatives taken by the organization and the positive responses from the employees. We are looking forward to a long-lasting relationship and making this an annual assessment and helping the organization in seeding happiness to keep the needle moving.”