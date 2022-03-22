ABP & Cadbury returns with songs from Bengal in campaign

22 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

The ABP Group’s ABP One division has announced the second season of Cadbury Mishti Shere Shrishti 2022. This time eight fusion songs have been created combining a popular Bengali song with another popular folk song of Bengal. All songs are presented as duet songs. Like Cadbury and the traditional ‘mishti’ of Bengal has blended together to create a unique concept of Codbury Mishti, smilarly a perfect mix of music and songs has been created this year with Codbury Gaane Mishti Jugalbandi.

Over the years renowned and popular sweetmeat/mithai brands of the state have been associated with Cadbury Mishi Shera Shrishti. They have come up with innovative ‘mishtis’ in the theme of the campaign. This season they are creating mishtis basis the theme of the songs. The popular songs which has been

The six-week programme will have a locality-based music and mishti quiz called Gomme Bhora Mishti Para quiz at select neighbourhoods (or paras). It will conclude in the third week of April 2022.