Abhay Ojha joins Zee Media as CRO

25 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Zee Media has roped in Abhay Ojha as its new Chief Revenue Officer for all of its 14 news channel properties. In his role, Ojha will be responsible for the performance of all revenue-generating avenues, drive growth through strategic decisions, partner with different stakeholders, and steer leadership on behalf of the sales team of all TV channels of Zee Media. He will closely work with senior leadership teams across the organisation with a focus to achieve long-term goals of the company.

Speaking of joining the team, Abhay Ojha, Chief Revenue Officer, Zee Media Corporation Limited, said “It gives me great pleasure to join the robust team of Zee Media. The brand has been doing some great work and I look forward to the collaborating with the stakeholders and focus on achieving our long-term goals.”

Added Bibek Agarwala, President Group Strategy and Innovation, Zee Media Corporation Limited: “We have immense faith in the capabilities that Abhay brings to the table. We look forward to driving growth and revenue for the brand and take it to greater heights with each passing day.”

Said Sudhir Chaudhury, CEO of Zee News: “Zee is a media pioneer, the first private channel of India, and is now driving the transformation of media into a tech-enabled world. As we embark on the next phase of growth for the network and the industry, the entry of Abhay in the team gives it a big boost. I’m confident that a seasoned professional like him will further our accelerate our growth in a competitive business landscape.”