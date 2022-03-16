Aalap Desai to also be CCO, Taproot

16 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Dentsu India has appointed Aalap Desai to the role of Chief Creative Officer (CCO), Taproot Dentsu, a DentsuMB Company. In both roles, he will report into Ajay Gahlaut, Group Chief Creative Officer India (GCCO), Dentsu Creative India.

In addition to leading Isobar India’s creative team, Desai will now also be responsible for Taproot Dentsu’s transformation into becoming a Nex-Gen, digital-first agency.

Said Sidharth Rao, CEO, DentsuMB Group: “The decision is vital to the growth of Dentsu Creative in India and aligned with the network’s global ambitions. Talents such as Aalap and Titus come with unmatched expertise and experience; and their contributions are bound to outweigh the expectations of our clients and the industry. Over the years, they have been groomed with the proficiency to build brands from scratch and are excellent at measuring and matching the market pulse with client needs. With this move, I look forward to Dentsu Creative India reinforcing creative solutions in newer & undefined ways.”

Added Gahlaut: “It is fascinating to work with some of the country’s best creative brains. Aalap and Titus are creative geniuses who have delivered some fantastic campaigns over the years. Their brand-building approaches are contemporary and fresh. I feel that’s the need of the hour. All the conversations around us are evolving and it is inevitable for brands to evolve their conversations too. They are perfect for that task. Their expertise in brand thinking and storytelling will create robust digital-led creative solutions for clients. I am looking forward to working with both.”