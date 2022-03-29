82.5 creates film for Himalaya Facewash

29 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

The Himalaya Drug Company has launched a new campaign for its Fresh Start Facewash. The campaign contemporises the fun 1960s song, Baar Baar Dekho, to underline this repeated interruption – checking for oiliness on skin.

Said Rahul Panchal, General Manager Marketing – Face Care, The Himalaya Drug Company: “’Oil-clear’ is a key consumer-benefit segment within Face Wash category. Being the leader in overall face wash, we wanted to resonate with the recurring oily skin problem of teenagers and offer them the effective solution in Fresh Start Lemon Oil Clear Face Wash. The film exhibits efficacy of the product rooted in nature & science and talks to our potential consumers in an engaging manner.”

Added Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman and Chief Creative officer, 82.5 Communications India: “Hazar baar dekho. It’s the mantra of the young woman who’s at that age when looks are so important and oily skin is a constantly recurring annoyance —making mirror-gazing a bit of an obsession. That’s the story of our latest ad for Himalaya Fresh Start Face Wash, expressed in the form of a light-hearted musical.”