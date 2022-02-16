Zee 24 Taas celebrates 15 years

16 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Zee 24 Taas, Marathi news channel, is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

Said Nilesh Khare, Editor & Business head, Zee 24 Taas: “The journey of Zee 24 Taas began in February 2007, that has touched Maharashtrians across the country and our progress has been consistent. The interactive approach & highly engaged viewer ensures that public opinion reaches to the authorities.”

Added Anindya Khare, Head of Marketing, Zee Media Corporation Limited: “The channel has shown consistent growth and is popular ahead of various other Marathi News Channels. Our team members are always on the hunt looking forward to new interviews, videos, and news that professionally describe the latest events in the country. We wish the editorial board to continue their fruitful work.”