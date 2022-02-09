Zapped Technologies launches Pocket Cinema

09 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Zapped Technologies has announced the launch of tits app – Pocket Cinema, a gaming platform that allows one to watch OTT content and play a simple skill based game around it, to win. It’s being called #GOTT, a combination of gaming and OTT.

Pocket Cinema founders and Co-CEOs Anshuman Singh and Anil Verma hope to make gaming technology inclusive and accessible to one and all. They believe that the options available online are either too complex or high-end and most often, intimidating. By that accord, they alienate a major chunk of the population from Tier 2-3 cities.