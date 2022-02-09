Wunderman Thompson collaborates with NGO Sanlaap

09 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Wunderman Thompson India has collaborated with Sanlaap, a Kolkata-based NGO that rescues and rehabilitates sex trafficking survivors, to create ‘The Lost Daughters’ activation during Durga Puja.

Said Pinaki Ranjan Sinha, Executive Director, Sanlaap: “Sanlaap in their long-standing of thirty years has rescued many young girls and women who have been victims of sex trafficking. Due to social stigma, many are refused to be accepted by their families. Through ‘The Lost Daughters’ project, we would like to spread awareness and reach out to the maximum number of people. We want everyone to welcome their daughters as they would welcome the Goddess.”

Added Chandni Kapur, AVP and Senior Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai: “If the horrors of sex trafficking are not bad enough, here are girls whose traumas become uglier after being rescued. This is a conversation we must be having as a society. This is our attempt to raise awareness about the issue to help more daughters come back home with dignity.”