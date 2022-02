WhatsApp launches campaign for Safer Internet Day

11 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

WhatsApp hjas announced the launch of a week-long #OnlineSafety campaign in partnership with Yuvaa. The campaign, #TakeCharge –started on ‘Safer Internet Day’ with a series of infotainment content on Yuvaa’s Instagram page with an aim to raise awareness about online safety, encouraging people to understand the various safety tools and resources that can be used to stay in control online.

Talking about the latest #TakeCharge user-safety campaign Abhijit Bose, Head of India, WhatsApp, said: “WhatsApp is an industry leader among private end-to-end encrypted messaging services in promoting online security. Besides continuously innovating on the product side to build safety features, WhatsApp also deploys dedicated teams of data scientists, analysts, security experts as well as AI & ML to keep users safe online 24x7x365. Additionally, it has been our continuous endeavor to raise awareness and education about user-safety. Our current Safer Internet week campaign is another such attempt to help users understand the importance of online safety and how they can #TakeCharge to navigate the internet safely.”