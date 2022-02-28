We’re closed tomorrow. See you on Wed

28 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

 

It’s Maha Shivratri tomorrow, Tuesday, March 1, and our offices are closed.

 

Hence there will be no scheduled updates and newsletters tomorrow. We’ll be back on Wednesday, March 2… with all our views, news and analyses.

 

Our greetings to you on Maha Shivratri. Enjoy safely

 

