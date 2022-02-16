Vikas Khanchandani quits Republic. Hersh Bhandari to take charge as Group COO. Darius Maneckji is Business Head

16 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Republic Media Network Group CEO Vikas Khanchandani has decided to move on from the organisation. The departure is with immediate effect and MxMIndia has confirmed the development. It is not known where Khanchandani will be moving to.

Meanwhile, Republic has announced a restructure of its management, effective immediately. Newly-inducted Darius Maneckji will report to Hersh Bhandari, who has been elevated to Group COO – Broadcasting Division. Bhandari will be incharge of the entire broadcasting businesses of the network.

Maneckji will be Business Head-Republic TV and Senior EVP. He will now lead the national operations for Republic TV, including the channel’s offices in Bengaluru, Noida, Gurugram, Kolkata and Mumbai. He has been National Sales Head in the past for Times Now and also National Sales Head for the English Movie Cluster at Turner International India. Before onboarding with Republic TV, his last assignment was with TV Today.

Said Arnab Goswami, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of the Republic Media Network: “The induction of strong business talent is part of the expansion of the Network and creation of a strong organizational base to take the plans forward,: adding: “I am excited about the new roles for both Hersh and Darius. The broadcasting division under Hersh will see rapid growth, like never before. Our digital business is being expanded by 100 percent and together with our Strategic Business partnerships, will be hived off into separate business divisions, each with their own leadership and goals. At a consolidated level, this should place us in a fantastic position to be the number one TV+Digital News company across the board in two years.”

On his elevation, Bhandari said: “At Republic Media Network, we continue to consolidate and strengthen ourselves with speed for the growth that beckons us. I’m energised by the trust reposed in me by the Board, Management, and my colleagues, to help shape and deliver the next phase of growth. We think and move as one, shoulder-to-shoulder.”

Added Maneckji: “I’m excited to join India’s fastest growing news Network. I look forward to working with one of the best teams in the business to ensure we continue to command and establish our leadership role in the English News genre.”

Khanchandani is the second senior person in the founding team of Republic TV. Distribution head Priya Mukherjee had moved out last year. Both Khanchandani and Mukherjee were part of Republic from before it started in 2017.