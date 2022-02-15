TV9 Network to launch News9 Plus

15 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

TV9 has announced the launch of News9 Plus, a subscription-driven English video news magazine in an OTT format. News9 Plus is slated for a beta launch this month and a full-scale take off late March.

Said Barun Das, CEO, TV9 Network: “Historically, the Indian news genre has undermined itself with a huge self-created handicap. It has never leveraged India’s core strength – its large consumer base. Newspapers have always subsidised the reader and TV news channels are mostly free to air. Hence, we have lived with tremendous pressure on ad revenue. On the other hand, consumers have just about started paying for digital news. However, this propensity to pay for digital news will depend on how effectively digital news platforms can serve the consumer ‘what they want, when they want.”

Added BV Rao, Group Editor, TV9 Network: “News9 Plus is all about the Network meeting the future even as it is unfolding. “At TV9 Network, it is clear to us where the discerning English news viewer is going and why. The ‘GenFlix’ English news viewers are not running away from news. They are running away from the cacophony that television news has come to represent. Exposed as they are to the best of the best global content on OTT, these discerning news viewers do not relate to the ‘you bite me, I bite you’ journalism that has struck deep roots on television. ‘GenFlix’ has no appetite for such content. So, the future news business battles will have to be fought in the OTT environment. For us, that future is now. And we call it News9 Plus.”