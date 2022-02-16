TV9 Bangla expands with new recruitment

By Our Staff

TV9 Bangla News television has onboarded two senior journalists Anirban Choudhury and Pew Roy, among the most familiar prime time faces of Bengali news television.

Welcoming them, Barun Das, CEO, TV9 Network said: “Having made a great start, TV9 Bangla is now gearing up for the undisputed leadership position as we enjoy in all other regional markets. Anirban and Pew bring onboard invaluable editorial experience and will help us reimagine Bangla news primetime.”

Added Amritanshu Bhattacharya, Managing Editor, TV9 Bangla: “As the youngest member of India’s No. 1 News Network, TV9 Bangla has always strived and met great expectations of the viewers and the management alike. With Anirban and Pew on board we are now undoubtedly the most formidable editorial team of Bangla news television.”