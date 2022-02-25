Tata AIA Life supports The AIA One Billion campaign

25 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Tata AIA Life Insurance has announced its support to the AIA One Billion Campaign initiated by the AIA Group. AIA One Billion is, as a communique notes, a campaign “engaging a billion people globally to live healthier, longer, better lives by 2030”.

Said Naveen Tahilyani, MD & CEO, Tata AIA Life, said: “As part of the Group, Tata AIA Life is proud to partner in this global initiative with AIA and we hope to make a significant contribution to this cause given a part our vision has always been to enable dreams, and inspire healthier, happier lives. As we progress in our transition from being a payor to partnering consumers in their life, health, and wellness journey with comprehensive offerings customized to evolving needs, it is critical that we craft consumer conversations that create awareness about holistic health and wellness.”