Sony Music & Pictures launch new entertainment company SETVI

04 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment have announced the creation of ‘Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India’ (SETVI), a new entertainment company focused on creating ventures for media talent in India. Former CEO of Fox Star Studios India, Vijay Singh, named new CEO.

Said Shridhar Subramaniam, President of Corporate Strategy and Market Development in Asia and Middle East, Sony Music Entertainment: “SETVI will leverage our expertise, deep local relationships and global reach to give talent the potential to scale, become household brands and fully realize their creative and commercial potential. The digital revolution and India’s unique start-up culture bring huge opportunities and SETVI’s role will be to partner with talent to build and serve their fans in exciting new ways.”

Added Sanford Panitch, President, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group: “Sony Group’s ecosystem in India offers far-reaching and unique opportunities for talent to build their brands in an authentic way.”