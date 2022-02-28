Shilpa Shetty glows for Mamaearth face wash

28 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Mamaearth, the beauty, cosmetic and personal care brand, has launched a TVC for its Ubtan Face Wash featuring actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The commercial created by Korra brand design agency highlights the Ubtan facewash in a no-toxin proposition giving the perfect #ShaadiWalaGlowEveryday.

Said Ghazal Alagh, Co-Founder and CIO at MamaEarth: “Ubtan has been the secret recipe for glowing and radiant skin that has been passed on from generations, and the Haldi ceremony before the wedding is an extremely important event for every bride and groom. They mask themselves with the Haldi ubtan to look radiant and glowing on their big day. We have taken the traditional ubtan ingredients and created a hassle-free formula using them to give our consumers a product that will give them the Ubtan like glow, every day. Through this TV Commercial, we are trying to build synergies between the traditional Haldi ubtan and Mamaearth Ubtan face wash and we hope this thought resonates with our consumers and they come forward and choose #ShaadiWalaGlowEveryday, naturally with Mamaearth.”

Added Gaurav Nabh, Chief Executive Officer, Korra, said: “The need to look your best is never felt more than on your wedding day and one regime closely linked to this occasion is the use of Ubtan to attain flawless glow. Our latest work leverages this insight where we see Shilpa interacting with her friend talking about her flawless glow thanks to Mamaearth’s new Ubtan face wash. An innovative no-toxin product that packs the goodness of turmeric and saffron allowing you to look your best, while enjoying that same flawless glow. We are proud of this latest work by Korra as we continue to build the Mamaearth brand on the back of real consumer insights and stories, endorsed by Mamaearth’s biggest fan Shilpa.”