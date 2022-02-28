ShemarooMe inks partnership with BSNL

28 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

ShemarooMe, over-the-top (OTT) video streaming app, has announced a partnership with BSNL, telecom service providers to penetrate deeper into India. With this partnership, ShemarooMe will be a part of BSNLs newly launched Broadband plan of Rs. 999 where the users will get full access to ShemarooMe and ShemarooMe Gujaratis vast content library absolutely free.

This partnership will help leverage BSNL users to view entertaining content across various categories while ShemarooMe will be able to reach a wider audience. In addition to the access to its vast content library, partnering with ShemarooMe will have several benefits. It includes increasing the ticket price of their sale, increasing their revenue and engagement on their apps, amongst others. ShemarooMe has a strong partnership network with over 50 partners across platforms such as E-commerce, Banking & Payment App, Telecom, OEMs, Media, and ISPs/Broadband, etc.

This move comes as a strategic expansion as the brand gets access to the deeper pockets of India by way of reaching the diverse audiences. In its endeavour to continue entertaining through variety of content, ShemarooMe will offer the best of formats and mediums to consumers to choose from for their entertainment needs. This further strengthens Shemaroos partner ecosystem and brings immediate benefits to users of BSNL.