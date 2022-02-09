Shailendra Jha to join Lintas C:EX Entertainment

09 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Lintas C:EX Entertainment, a vertical under MullenLowe Lintas Group’s newly introduced division Lintas C:EX (Lintas Creative Executions), has announced Shailendra Jha as its Lead Content Advisor – Fiction Originals. Lintas C:EX Entertainment is a foray by MullenLowe Lintas Group into the original and branded content space. The Group had recently appointed Yogesh Manwani as President to lead its content business.

Speaking about Jha’s appointment Yogesh Manwani, President, Lintas C:EX Entertainment said: “For Lintas C:EX Entertainment, collaborating with like-minded storytellers to curate a slate of original content IPs is a key purpose. Shailendra’s appointment is a step in the direction of furthering our vision of telling impactful and entertaining stories. We are happy to associate with him on this journey and look forward to his contribution in helping curate an inimitable slate of fiction originals.”

Commenting on his new role, Jha added: “I am delighted to associate with Lintas C:EX Entertainment at a time when streaming entertainment in India is witnessing significant growth and the demand for premium content is on the rise. The time is ripe for varied stories and storytellers like Lintas C:EX. I look forward to working with Yogesh and the Lintas leadership to curate and create good stories.”