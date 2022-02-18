Shah Rukh Khan to promote A23 online gaming

18 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Head Digital Works, an online skill gaming company, has roped in Shah Rukh Khan as the Brand Ambassador for its online multi-gaming platform – A23 (www.a23.com). Khan will feature in A23’s ‘Chalo Saath Khele’ campaign which includes various games of skill such as rummy, fantasy sports, carom and pool, with more to come.

Said Deepak Gullapalli, Founder & CEO, Head Digital Works: “It is a privilege to have the nation’s biggest superstar to be associated with A23. We truly believe that Shah Rukh Khan represents what our platform stands for both in terms of our brand and our players ― self-made champions who display a high degree of professionalism and skill in their game. As a global superstar, who has always connected well with all segments of the audience and society, we believe that Shah Rukh will help elevate our brand and win the hearts of millions of Indians who relate to using their skills to win. The Chalo Saath Khele campaign brings to life the narrative of various types of gamers on A23 through the magic of Shah Rukh Khan that promises to enthral fans of King Khan and make A23 a house-hold name in India.”