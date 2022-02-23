Shah Rukh Khan enters partnership with Thums Up

23 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

To all those who thought that dimple-cheeked Shah Rukh Khan Thums Up can never really be looked as an action hero, Thums Up (and agency Ogilvy) have got the actor perform stunts on the top of a train. And more.

Commenting on the new campaign Sumeli Chatterjee, Head – Integrated Marketing Experiences (IMX), Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia said: “Thums Up is a 45-year young brand that has always inspired millions to stay committed to their dreams. When we launched #PalatDe last year, the upside-down bottle of Thums Up became symbolic of the #PalatDe spirit – turning down every naysayer who cast a doubt on your ability. Building on this platform, we are thrilled to team up with Mr. Shah Rukh Khan to tell the story of the #ThumsUpStrong spirit. The strong unique taste of the brand is naturally weaved into strength as an emotion, that urges the drinkers to stay strong and believe in their dreams.”

Btw, Salman Khan endorses Pepsi. The Khans aren’t foes, but the colas don’t have any love for each other.