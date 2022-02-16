Sandeep Unnithan to head TV9’s News9 Plus

16 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

There is much action in English news journalism all over again. According to sources, Sandeep Unnithan, currently, Managing Editor, India Today, is all set to join the soon-to-be-launched News9 Plus, the subscription-driven English video newsmag from the TV9 stable. Unnithan is scheduled to join on March 1. News9 Plus is slated for a beta launch this month and a full-scale take off late March.

Unnithan, a specialist in defence and strategic affairs, is author of Black Tornado: The 3 sieges of Mumbai 26/11 and co-author of #OperationX: The Untold Story of India’s Covert Naval War in East Pakistan.

According to our sources, other than Unnithan, Sandhya Ravishankar will also be part of the team as Chief of Bureau (South) as also Aditya Raj Kaul, who is also known for his coverage of security, diplomacy and conflict.

Unnithan will report to BV Rao, Group Editor, TV9 Network. The attempt of the new offering, is to reach out to the ‘GenFlix’ English news viewer, a coinage for the Netflix-like streaming service watchers who are interested in serious news content.

It obviously helps that Unnithan has worked with Rao not many moons ago at the Indian Express in Mumbai.