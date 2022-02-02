Roopesh Pujari is now CTO @ Publicis

01 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Publicis Groupe India has announced the elevation and appointment of Roopesh Pujari, to Chief Technology Officer for the market effective January 2022. In this role, Pujari will steer the development of all technology capabilities across the Groupe in India including expansion of cloud solutions, platform integration, capability and capacity building and streamlining partners.

Commenting on the appointment Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe South Asia said: “Given the rapidly evolving landscape around 5G, Web 3.0, Metaverse, NFTs, Blockchain, Crypto and the like, technology roadmap is central to the success of any business. The new role will aid us in futureproofing our organisation as well as enabling the right support to client strategies. And Roopesh not only brings the right experience and competence but comes in with an exemplary track-record from within our organisation.”