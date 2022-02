Rishabh Pant joins D2H as its Brand Ambassador

28 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

D2H, the DTH brand of Dish TV, has announced the signing of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant as the new brand ambassador. Rishabh Pant will feature in 360-degree brand communication for the next two years.

Commenting on the association, Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Ltd said: “We are delighted to have Rishabh Pant as brand ambassador for our D2H brand. Our brands are our biggest strength. This investment in the D2H brand is going to make it even stronger. The close affinity between D2H brand and Rishabh Pant as brand ambassador will enable deeper engagement of D2H with its TG.”

Speaking on the partnership, Rishabh Pant said, “D2H is a large DTH brand with a long record of disruptive innovation in the industry. It is wonderful to be associated with D2H and looking forward to working closely with the team to take it to greater heights. ”

Added Sugato Banerji, Corporate Head – Marketing, D2H, Dish TV India Ltd: “Rishabh has quickly developed into a distinctive entertainer on the cricket field, with his boundless energy behind the stumps and innovation in shot-making. He brings a spark each time he enters the field and appeals to the huge 18-35 age group across the country, our core audience. We see him as a strong fit with D2H Brand values. We are confident that this association with Rishabh will take the brand D2H to a stronger, more defined position within a short time through continuous investment in creating awareness and affinity.”