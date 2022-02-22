ReshaMandi strengthens leadership team

21 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

ReshaMandi, a B2B marketplace digitising the natural fibre supply chain, has strengthened its leadership team by appointing Abhishek Kumar as SVP – Marketing and Subramanya Srikant as Head Of Human Resources. With this hiring, ReshaMandi aims to extend operations, as well as move closer to its broader goal of shaping the ecosystem of natural fibres in India.

Said Mayank Tiwari, Founder and CEO of ReshaMandi: “Our decision to strengthen the leadership team is a major step in our quest to expand ReshaMandi’s footprints across India. It gives us great pleasure to welcome Abhishek, and Subramanya onboard. They bring with them a wealth of experience that will help us in driving our value proposition with the right blend of functionality, commitment and expertise. I’m confident that with them onboard, we will succeed in our endeavour to take ReshaMandi’s products and services to the next level and fulfil our drive to revolutionise the natural fibre ecosystem.”

On his appointment, Kumar added: “I am extremely excited to be a part of a team that has exceptional values and future plans. We have a solid business model in place that’s weaving an incredible story around availability, accessibility and profitability for all the stakeholders. Telling this story to a larger audience is a privilege and I am humbled to market a brand like this both from the point of view of the B2B and B2C audiences. We are here to create a definitive brand that we hope will be a part of our pop culture too.”